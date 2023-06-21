Beaches of Sukhum ready for swimming season

21 Jun. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The beaches in Sukhum are ready to welcome tourists. They are mostly ready for the swimming season that has begun. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Abkhazia published a video showing what the beaches of Sukhum look like today.

The readiness of the Sukhum beaches for the new season was checked by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Abkhazia.

The department stressed that they are “mostly” ready to welcome tourists.

In particular, the beaches of hotels and holiday inns, as well as leased territories, were checked.

The beaches have to meet the following criteria:

clean sea bottom

availability of coastal infrastructure,

working lifeguards.

"According to representatives of the capital's administration, restrictive buoys and rescue posts will be deployed on citywide beaches as soon as possible,”

– Ministry of Emergency Situations of Abkhazia informs.