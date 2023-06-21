Chechnya to celebrate Eid al-Adha for 5 days

21 Jun. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Chechen Republic will celebrate Eid al-Adha for 5 days. Residents of the region will celebrate the Feast of the Sacrifice from June 28 to July 2.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov allocated an extra weekend to celebrate the Islamic holiday Eid al-Adha in Chechnya. Today, the head of the republic signed a relevant decree.

The residents of Chechnya will celebrate the Feast of the Sacrifice on June 28-30. According to the document signed by Kadyrov, these days are declared non-working days in the republic.

In addition, July 1-2 fall on Saturday and Sunday this year. Thus, residents of the Chechen Republic will have 5 non-working days.