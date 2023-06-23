Dollar falls, euro rises as Moscow Exchange trading opens

23 Jun. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Friday, the dollar and the euro traded differently at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange. Thus, the value of the dollar decreased by 2 kopecks, amounting to 84.03 rubles compared to the closing level of the previous trading session.

The euro rose by 17 kopecks, amounting to 92.35 rubles. The value of the yuan remained the same (11.65 rubles).

What is the US dollar forecast for tomorrow?

According to analysts' forecasts, on Saturday, June 23, the value of the American currency will be 84.12 rubles. The minimum rate will be 82.94, and the maximum rate will be 85.30 rubles.