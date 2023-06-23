EU bans Russian oil supply to Germany

23 Jun. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Pipeline oil supplies from Russia to Germany are stopped. The ban on oil supply through "Druzhba" was included in the 11th package of EU anti-Russian sanctions adopted today.

"The temporary delay granted to Germany and Poland regarding Russian oil supplies through the northern section of the Druzhba oil pipeline is terminated",

European Council announced.

Germany and Poland will not be able to import Russian oil through "Druzhba", but they will continue deliveries of Kazakh oil through the same pipeline. The EU clarified that oil from any third country can be transited through the Russian Federation and delivered to European countries.

The 11th package of sanctions also includes: