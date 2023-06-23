Turkish lira keeps falling for second day in a row

23 Jun. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

After the decision of the Central Bank of Türkiye to raise the key rate for the first time, adopted the day before, the Turkish lira began a record fall against the US dollar and the euro.

According to trading data, the Turkish currency depreciated to a historic low, falling to 25.11 lira per dollar. The euro exchange rate 27.46.

The day before, it was reported that the Central Bank of Türkiye announced an increase in the key rate from 8.5 to 15%, a measure taken in the context of confronting the economic crisis in the country.