Putin delivers emergency address to Russians

24 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Russia Vladimir Putin made an address to Russian citizens on June 24.

"Those who plotted and organised an armed rebellion, who raised arms against his comrades-in-arms, betrayed Russia. And they will answer for it. Those who are being dragged into this crime not to make a fatal and tragic, unique mistake, to make the only right choice - to stop participating in criminal acts," Putin said.

He noted that all those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment.