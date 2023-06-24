Putin delivers emergency address to Russians

President of Russia Vladimir Putin made an address to Russian citizens on June 24.
"Those who plotted and organised an armed rebellion, who raised arms against his comrades-in-arms, betrayed Russia. And they will answer for it. Those who are being dragged into this crime not to make a fatal and tragic, unique mistake, to make the only right choice - to stop participating in criminal acts," Putin said.
He noted that all those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment.
"Any internal turmoil is a deadly threat to our statehood, to us as a nation. This is a blow to Russia, to our people. And our actions to protect the motherland from such a threat will be tough. All those who deliberately embarked on the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed rebellion, who embarked on the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment and answer both before the law and before our people," the Russian head of state said.