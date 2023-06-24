Patriarch Kirill calls on rebels to change their mind

24 Jun. 18:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, called on members of the Wagner PMC to stop inciting hatred in Russia. He urged them to change their mind and stop following personal ambitions. Patriarch Kirill asked the believers to pray for the protection of Russia from turmoil and the preservation of the country’s unity.

Today, Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus' Kirill addressed the Russians and the participants of the Wagner PMC military rebellion, urging the latter to lay down their arms. He stressed that in wartime, the people need to carefully protect their unity and support each other, and inciting discord is the gravest crime in such conditions.

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church drew attention to the fact that the rebellion of Wagner PMC cannot be justified. The common threat requires abandoning the pursuit of personal interests and ambitions.

"Praying for a peaceful resolution of the current situation, as the Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church, I call on those who, having taken up arms in their hands are ready to direct them against their brethren, to change their mind,”

- Patriarch Kirill said.

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church expressed full support for President Vladimir Putin and actions aimed at preventing unrest in Russia. He also called on priests, monks and believers all over the globe to pray for the preservation of peace and unity in Russia.