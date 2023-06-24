Monday declared a day off in Moscow due to mutiny

24 Jun. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin declared June 26 a day off due to the forecasts of the authorities in the course of the suppression of a military mutiny organized by the Wagner PMC. He warned Muscovites and guests of the capital about the possibility of blockade of certain neighborhoods and roads as part of the counter-terrorist operation regime.

Sobyanin recalled that a counter-terrorist operation regime is in effect in Moscow and urged Muscovites and guests of the capital not to travel around the city, since the security forces could block certain microdistricts and roads.

"In order to minimize risks, I, within the framework of the operational headquarters, decided to declare Monday a non-working day - except for authorities and enterprises of a continuous cycle, the military-industrial complex, city services,”

– Sergey Sobyanin says.

The mayor added that the city services are on high alert and recommended that everyone promptly inform the authorities by calling 112 of any illegal incidents.