Wagner mutiny not affected railway connection with Abkhazia

24 Jun. 20:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Abkhazian railway is welcoming Russian trains on schedule all day today and do not plan to introduce any restrictions due to the military mutiny on the Russian territory.

According to Director General of the Abkhazian railway Arsou Chitanava, the difficult operational situation in the south of Russia, which arose due to the Wagner PMC military mutiny, did not affect tours from the Russian Federation to Abkhazia.

Chitanava stressed that all trains arrive in Sukhum and depart Sukhum strictly on schedule. In particular, today, trains from St. Petersburg and Moscow arrive without delay, as well as the Lastochka train.

He added that there are no plans to introduce restrictions on the movement of railway transport in Sukhum.