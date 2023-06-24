Cannery re-launched in Gergebil district

24 Jun. 22:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In Dagestan, one of the factories that was under the threat of bankruptcy came back to life. A cannery in the Gergebil district was reopened thanks to a new investor. The enterprise will once again preserve apricots, apples, tomatoes and other vegetables and fruits.

According to the head of the Ministry of Agriculture of Dagestan, Mukhtarbiy Adzhekov, the authorities of the republic managed to restart the Kikunik cannery in the Gergebil district thanks to a new investor.

Earlier, the head of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov, gave the corresponding instruction, emphasizing that the enterprise, which was under the threat of bankruptcy for several years, should start working by the time apricots are harvested in the republic. Today, according to Adzhekov, the first batch of apricots has arrived for conservation.