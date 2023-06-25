Azerbaijan completes "Border Shield" operation

25 Jun. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan has announced the end of the "Border Shield" operation, which was conducted on the Azerbaijani-Russian border.

"Shield-border" is the name for operational-search activities carried out in accordance with the agreement between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan holds such events regularly, while respecting the rights and freedoms of a citizen and a person. The national interests and laws of the republic are alsoprotected.

The operation was carried out in the northern part of Azerbaijan and lasted a week. The goals were to eliminate illegal formations, to suppress illegal channels for the sale of weapons, drugs and money.