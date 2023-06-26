Baku: Yerevan interested in persistently continuing provocations against Azerbaijan

26 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned Yerevan's accusation of hatred and hostility against Baku, responding to the statement of the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry recalled that Armenia has held Azerbaijani territories under occupation for almost 30 years, pursued a policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, contrary to its obligations.

The pressservice noted that Armenia has not yet fully withdrawn its armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, has long neglected Azerbaijan's proposals on the peace process and its unfounded claims are currently hindering the process.

"To present as a "blockade and ethnic cleansing" the temporary restriction of the operation of the Lachin border checkpoint in connection with security and investigative measures carried out by Azerbaijan after the provocation of the Armenian side is part of the falsified propaganda of Armenia," the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said.

Baku noted that that Yerevan cannot accept the passage in both directions of hundreds of residents of Armenian origin in the spirit of mutual understanding and cooperation with the Azerbaijani border guards and interested in persistently continuing its provocative steps.

The ministry said that the allegations about the existence of "humanitarian threats" against Karabakh Armenians have no grounds.

"The fact that those who call themselves representatives of the Armenian residents in every way refuse Azerbaijan's offers to help the residents if necessary. It suggests that the Armenian side is using this issue for its political purposes," the ministry said.

The ministry's press service said that Baku is making efforts to reintegrate the Armenian residents, and it is necessary to stop Yerevan's destructive interference in this process.