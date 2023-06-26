President of Qatar and Russia hold talks

26 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation on Monday with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who supported the actions of the Russian leadership in connection with the June 24 armed mutiny.

"The Qatari leader expressed support for the actions of the Russian leadership in connection with the events of June 24," the statement said.

Al Thani pointed to the high level of cooperation between Russia and Qatar and confirmed their interest in further strengthening it, the Kremlin press service reported.

