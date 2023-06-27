27 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The financial and economic magazine Forbes believes that billionaire Ruben Vardanyan is a leader in blocking a lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The publication recalled that earlier Vardanyan said that the Armenian separatists should not sign onto any agreements with Baku, adding that the tycoon has been entwined in the separatists.



According to the magazine, Vardanyan spread fake information that the Azerbaijani authorities were allegedly blocking the road connecting the Karabakh economic region with Armenia.

The author of the article emphasized that the former Russian businessman Vardanyan stepped down as the so-called "minister of state" of the separatists, because he wants to avoid the risk of individual sanctions/

It is specified that in the event of detention, Vardanyan will be handed over to law enforcement agencies of NATO countries.