Putin: Russia ensuring immunity to sanctions

28 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Belarus are endeavoring to support resilience of their economies and develop cooperation in conditions of sanctions, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said.

"Russia and Belarus are doing their best to ensure the stable operation of their economies and their immunity to the negative impact of sanctions. Achieving success in this matter would be difficult, or even unrealistic, without a close region-to-region partnership," Vladimir Putin said.

Amid sanctions, the regions are doing much to expand mutual trade, which helps preserve production facilities and reorient supplies to consumers in our two countries.