Presidents of Türkiye, Azerbaijan hold talks

28 Jun. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Presidents of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Ilham Aliyev, had a telephone conversation. They exchanged congratulations on Eid al-Adha and conveyed the best wishes to each other.

In addition, the leaders expressed confidence that friendly and fraternal relations between the two countries will continue to develop successfully in all areas. An exchange of views also took place on the further development of allied ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.