US not to object to Georgia-Russia food trade

28 Jun. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The US State Department commented on the food trade between Georgia and the Russian Federation. The ministry does not object the trade relations between two countries.

The United States does not object to food trade between Georgia and Russia. This statement was made by the Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination, Jim O’Brien.

"I want to emphasize that we are not trying to stop all business and trade. We are not imposing sanctions on Russian food, fertilizers, or other basic goods. We are facilitating their access to the global market and important trading partners such as Georgia,”

- the Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination said.