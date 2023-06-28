Russian women’s football team to play with Iran

28 Jun. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia women’s national football team will play twice with the Iranian team. The 1st game will take place on July 14, the 2nd - on July 18.

The Russian women's team will play with the national team of Iran, a message posted on the RFU website reads.

The game will take place in Kazan on July 14. For Russia women’s national football team, this will be the first meeting with the Iranians in history.

The time of the match will be announced later.

The parties also agreed to hold a 2nd game on July 18, but fans will not be allowed to attend.