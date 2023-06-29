Erdoğan vows tough response to Quran burning in Sweden

29 Jun. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official website of the President of Türkiye

Türkiye’s reaction to the burning of the Quran in the Swedish capital will be extremely harsh, the country's president said. He stressed that such actions offend Muslims.

Türkiye will react harshly to the Quran burning in Stockholm. The relevant statement was made on Thursday by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"Türkiye’s reaction will be extremely tough up to the demonstration of determination to fight Islamophobia and manifestations of terrorism,”

-Turkish President said.

According to the head of state, this incident offends Muslims.

"Insulting the beliefs of Muslims has nothing to do with freedom of expression. Sooner or later we will force certain circles in the West to recognize this fact,”

- Erdoğan added.