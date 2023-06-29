Prices for Egypt tour packages collapsed

29 Jun. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, a tour to Egypt is cheaper than Moscow-Sharm el-Sheikh plane tickets. It's hot in Egypt, thus, the prices are falling.

According to Profi.Travel, a week for two in a 4-star all-inclusive hotel in Sharm el-Sheikh will cost 84,000 rubles in early July when departing from Moscow. At the same time, the minimum price for a direct flight for two between the same cities is 88,000 rubles.

Prices for holidays in Egypt for the 2023 summer have begun to drop in mid-June. There are two reasons: extreme heat and an increase in flights between Russia and Egypt.