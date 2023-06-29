North Ossetia to welcome 800,000 tourists this year

29 Jun. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In 2023, the flow of tourists to North Ossetia is expected to reach 800,000 people. The influx of tourists is facilitated, among other things, by new flights to the republic.

Russians willingly visit North Ossetia - 400,000 people have already visited the republic since the beginning of the year, the head of the region said.

"Since the beginning of the year, nearly 400,000 people have already visited the republic. This figure is growing daily. We expect at least 800,000 tourists by the end of the year,”

– Sergey Menyailo said.

The Vladikavkaz airport has been operating around the clock since June 21, there are flights both to Russian cities, such as Omsk and Kazan, and to Dubai.

In 2022, the region was visited by 750,000 people.