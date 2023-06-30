Dollar to rise to 90 rubles

30 Jun. 12:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the trading on the Moscow Exchange, the dollar and the euro returned to the rates of March 2022. According to the data of the trading platform, the American currency added 0.74%, rising to 88 rubles, the euro exchange rate overcame the bar of 96 rubles (1.21% increase). These currencies were at similar price levels on March 29, 2022. The yuan traded at 12.14 rubles (+0.69%).

Let us remind you that at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange there was the growth of major currencies. The dollar exchange rate was 87.78 rubles, and the euro cost 95.28 rubles.