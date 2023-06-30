Lachin corridor not blocked

30 Jun. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian residents of the Karabakh economic region regularly freely pass through the Lachin border checkpoint on the territory of Azerbaijan, the border crossing point's video published online proves this fact.

The International Committee of the Red Cross ensures the border crossing. Armenian residents freely pass through the Lachin border checkpoint after the document verification procedure.

This is another proof that there are currently no obstacles or difficulties in the movement of Karabakh Armenians along the Lachin corridor. Thus, Azerbaijan fully fulfills its part of the obligations under the Trilateral Statement of November 9-10, 2020.