Georgia calls for opening of direct flights with US

30 Jun. 15:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the opening of direct flights between Georgia and the United States would attract American capital and would also contribute to rapprochement of the peoples of the two countries.

He stated this at the US Embassy's reception on the occasion of the Independence Day of the United States.

"We look forward to opening up new opportunities for our business, support the flow of American capital and trade between our countries. I am sure that direct flights between our countries will certainly play an important role in achieving these goals, and will bring our nations even closer together",





Irakli Garibashvili said.

It should be noted that at present air communication between the two countries is carried out in transit through European countries.