Women in Iran allowed to visit football games

1 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's Supreme National Security Council has made a decision to let women to enter stadiums to see football matches, head of the Iranian Football Federation Mehdi Taj said.

"Women will be able to visit stadiums. The Supreme National Security Council has made such a decision. A working group responsible for the implementation of the project has been appointed," Mehdi Taj said.

According to him, the Interior Ministry, Sports and Youth Policy Ministry, the football federation and two institutions of the Ministry of Information are in the process of developing a plan for implementing the reform.

Women in Iran have been banned from attending men's sporting events since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. In recent years, women have been allowed to watch soccer matches in the country on a quota basis.