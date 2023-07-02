Yerevan severs ties with Karabakh

2 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian officials no longer answer calls from separatists who are illegally on the territory of Azerbaijan, editor-in-chief of the Armenian newspaper "Hetq" Edik Baghdasaryan said on social networks.

According to the journalist, he had a chance to talk with representatives of the fake separatist regime in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan

He said that the separatists' "authorities" were currently in extreme despair, as officials from Yerevan do not pick up the phone.

Baghdasaryan stressed that in the past the Armenian authorities had been in constant contact with the fake regime in Karabakh, but nowadays Yerevan did not answer phone calls.