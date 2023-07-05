Ozon launches sales in Armenia

Consumers in Armenia can now order goods from Russian online marketplace Ozon .
The company said Armenian customers can order almost its whole assortment, about 196 million products. Delivery times average seven days. Deliveries will be handled by Omni Logistics.
Ozon said earlier that it was preparing to enter the Armenian market in the fall of 2023.
"In future Ozon plans to develop its logistics infrastructure in Armenia, including its own delivery service and network of order receiving and pick-up points," the company said.