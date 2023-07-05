Ilham Aliyev: France continues colonial genocide policy

5 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

France, which is falsely presenting herself as a defender of human rights and international law, still interferes into domestic affairs of other countries, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku. He added that French administered territories outside Europe are nasty remains of the French colonial empire.

The head of state noted that France must respect the sovereignty of the Comoros over the island of Mayotte as well as the rights of the New Caledonian people and other peoples in French overseas communities and territories.

He noted that France does not accept the concept of ethnic minorities and at the same time tries to present itself as a defender of armenian minority in Azerbaijan. This is nothing but hypocrisy and double standards

Nearly 1.5 million Algerians were killed during genocidal French rule. France has to apologize for its colonial past and bloody colonial crimes and acts of genocide.

"Apology in front of millions of people whom his predecessors colonized, used as the slaves, killed, tortured and humiliated will not be only recognition of historical guilt of France but also will help France to overcome the consequences of deep political, social and humanitarian crisis it is facing after brutal killing of Algerian teenager," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani head of state added that the recent killing of the 17-year-old teenager of Algerian origin by French police is yet another sign of racism and Islamophobia in this country. In this regard, Azerbaijan echoes UN statement deploring the police shooting and calling France “to seriously address the deep issues of racism and discrimination in law enforcement”.