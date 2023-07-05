Euro rallies to 99 rubles

5 Jul. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The euro exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange rose to 99 rubles for the first time since March last year. The dollar exchange rate reached 91 rubles.

According to the Moscow Exchange trading data, the euro exchange rate exceeded 99 rubles.

At 16:01 (Moscow time), the exchange rate of the European currency was 99.17 rubles. The last time the euro was at this level on March 29, 2022.

At 15:55 (Moscow time), the dollar rose to 91.05 rubles for the first time since March 28 last year.