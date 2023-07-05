New water pipe-line to be laid in Dagestan

5 Jul. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

In Dagestan, in 2024, the construction of the new water pipe-line will begin, the head of the Akhtynsky district informed.

"Work on the construction of a new water conduit in the Akhtynsky district is planned for the next year at the expense of the republican investment program. The construction of a new water conduit will provide four settlements - Zrykh, Khryug, Lutkun and Akhty - with high-quality drinking water,"

- the head of the municipality Abdul-Kerim Palchaev said.

According to him, now, there is a work underway to design the water conduit.