OPEC Secretary General to visit Russia

6 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham al-Ghais announced his intentions to visit Russia for the first time as the organization's leader in October.

According to him, he plans to visit Russia in October for the Russian Energy Week in Moscow.

The international forum Russian Energy Week will be held in Moscow from October 11 to 13. The program's main events are scheduled for October 11-12. In 2022, the Russian Energy Week hosted over 70 events with over 270 speakers.