Iran handles misunderstandings with Sudan

6 Jul. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official website of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The foreign ministers of Iran and Sudan held their first meeting in 7 years. During the conversation, the parties discussed eliminating misunderstandings between the countries.

On Thursday, July 6, talks were held between the foreign ministers of Iran and Sudan, the Iranian media reports.

This is the first ministerial meeting in 7 years. It was held on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Ali al-Sadiq Ali discussed the elimination of misunderstandings between the countries, as well as the strengthening of political and economical ties.