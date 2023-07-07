Biden and Pashinyan's confidants meet in Washington

7 Jul. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan met with advisor to US President Joe Biden Jake Sullivan in Washington, the press service of the Armenian Security Council reported.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, Grigoryan presented Sullivan with Yerevan's approaches in a number of key areas.

They also touched upon bilateral cooperation and the development of relations between Armenia and the USA in the energy, economic and democratic spheres.