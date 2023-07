7 Jul. 12:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian airline will connect Kazan and Bishkek by launching flights. They will be operated once a week.

"Ural Airlines" has shared plans to launch the first regular flight on the Kazan-Bishkek-Kazan route, Manas International Airport OJSC reports.

It is reported that flights will be operated from July 15. They will be carried out on Saturdays.