Residents of Ingushetia warned about heavy rains, strong winds

8 Jul. 16:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Heavy rains with strong winds are expected in Ingushetia. Such a weather will last until Tuesday.

A storm warning has been issued in Ingushetia, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Republic informs.

Until July 11, heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected in some districts of the region. The wind gusts will reach 25 m/s.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations warned that due to heavy rainfall, water in reservoirs may reach unfavorable levels. In addition, minor mudflows are possible in the mountains.