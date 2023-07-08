Monument to Magomed Nurbagandov to be unveiled in Makhachkala

8 Jul. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: VKontakte

The authorities of Dagestan will unveil a monument to the Hero of Russia, police lieutenant Magomed Nurbagandov, in Makhachkala.

Soon, a monument to police lieutenant Hero of Russia Magomed Nurbagandov, who being threatened with death turned to his colleagues with the call "Work, brothers!", will be unveiled in the capital of Dagestan, Makhachkala.

"A monument to Hero of Russia Magomed Nurbagandov will be unveiled in Makhachkala ... The monument to the hero will appear on Abubakarov Street in Makhachkala exactly 7 years after the feat of the brave policeman,”

- press service of the head of Dagestan informs.

7 years ago, in the summer of 2016, near the Dagestan village of Sergokala, bandits attacked five people and shot dead two of them - policeman Magomed Nurbagandov and his brother Abdurashid. As the investigation found out, thus, they revenged the policeman for his professional activities.

The offender tried to force Magomed to call on camera his relatives to leave law enforcement. He replied: “Work, brothers!” Afterward, he was killed.

By decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Magomed Nurbagandov was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Russia for his courage and heroism in the line of duty.