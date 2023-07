10 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Freestyle wrestling competitions at the European Championship among youths under 15 years old, which took place in Hungary's Kaposvár, have ended.

The Azerbaijani team, which won 9 medals (3 silver, 6 bronze) at the continental championship, lost only to Georgia in the team event (155).

The Azerbaijani national team took second place at the European Championship with 145 points, which is a new record for the freestyle wrestling team in the history of the European Championships under 15.