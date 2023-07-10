Erdogan to attend NATO summit in Lithuania

10 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to travel to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius to take part in the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit from July 10-12.

According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, the summit will provide an opportunity for strategic discussions on the situation in Ukraine and the challenges faced by the NATO region.

Key topics of the summit include plans to enhance the alliance's defense structure as well as efforts to deter various threats, with a primary focus on countering terrorism in all its forms.

During the summit, Erdogan is expected to engage in bilateral meetings with other heads of state.