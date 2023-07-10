Nearly 10 injured in fire at oil refinery in Iran

10 Jul. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

An oil refinery is on fire in the Iranian coastal city of Bandar Abbas (the capital of Hormozgan province), media reported.

The three large oil tanks owned by Aftab are on fire.

According to IRNA, in total, eight people were injured, all of them firefighters. One was diagnosed with third degree burns. The rest got heatstroke.

It is preliminary known that two of the five tanks standing next to each other exploded first.

Other details of this state of emergency are being established. The authorities promise to inform about them later.