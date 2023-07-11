Kutaisi airport resumes operations

11 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Western Georgia’s Kutaisi International Airport on Tuesday announced it was resuming operations after heavy rains caused a suspension late on Monday.

The Airport said in a social media post flights to Dortmund, Barcelona and Thessaloniki had taken place since the resumption.

Scheduled reception of flights started at 4:00 this morning. Abundant precipitation is expected in the next few days as well. Accordingly, we remain in an emergency mode", said Irakli Karkashadze, the Director of the United Airports of Georgia.

All flights had been redirected to Tbilisi International Airport in the capital city while operations were suspended at the Kutaisi facility.