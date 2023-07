11 Jul. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, air communication between Sochi and the Georgian capital has been restored. It was interrupted four years ago. The flights were launched by the Red Wings airline.

Let us remind you that on the eve in Western Georgia the first flight from Moscow to Kutaisi was postponed due to bad weather conditions .

Air traffic between Russia and Georgia was restored after a four-year break on May 20.