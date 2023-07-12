Georgia comments on NATO bid decision

12 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian foreign ministry welcomed the “support” for Georgia as expressed in the final document of the NATO Vilnius Summit, “both in political and practical dimensions”.

In a statement over the Communiqué, which reiterated the decision that Georgia will become a member of the Alliance, the ministry noted it was “important” to continue working towards implementation of the decision.

“The Georgian side welcomes NATO's firm and unequivocal stance that attempts to limit the foreign and security policy choices of sovereign countries are not allowed”, the statement reads.

The ministry also welcomed NATO's recognition of Georgia's “significant” contribution to global security and confirmed Georgia’s readiness to continue its active involvement in NATO missions and operations.