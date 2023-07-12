UN chief contacts Putin to extend grain deal

12 Jul. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Guterres sent a letter to Putin with proposals to optimize the Russian position in the grain deal. Earlier, Moscow announced its intention to withdraw from the Black Sea agreement, which expires on July 17.

A letter with a proposal to optimize the Black Sea initiative was sent by the head of the UN, António Guterres, to the head of the Russian state, Vladimir Putin.

“As part of ongoing efforts in this direction, the Secretary General sent a letter yesterday to Russian President Vladimir Putin, setting out a proposal aimed at improving the implementation of the MoU in order to maintain the Black Sea initiative,”

- Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric informed.