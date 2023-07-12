Saakashvili feels better after treatment in clinic

12 Jul. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Screenshot of the video of the Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia

Medical appointments and procedures have clearly benefited the former President of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, who is undergoing treatment at the best clinic in Tbilisi - Vivamed. He feels much better and even put on weight, the doctor of the clinic said.

Ex-president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, who is being treated at the Vivamed clinic in Tbilisi, is feeling better and is even putting on weight, Malkhaz Urtkmelidze, head of the medical department of the Special Penitentiary Service, said.

"He's doing great, much better. And he's gaining weight. It's not my decision when to transfer him to prison. As soon as he feels good, we will transfer him, of course, "

Urtkmelidze noted.

Saakashvili remotely participated in the Tbilisi City Court session on the case of the dispersal of the rally in 2007. He demanded an apology from the Georgian authorities and accused them of deteriorating his health, and even showed his emaciated body.