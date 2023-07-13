Ilham Aliyev hold talks with Israeli Minister of Defense

13 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Defense of Israel Yoav Gallant in Baku.

The minister conveyed Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu`s greetings to the head of state. President Aliyev thanked for the greetings, and asked Yoav Gallant to communicate his greetings to the Israeli PM.

During the conversation, a meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the Defense Minister of Israel, which took place in Munich this year, was recalled.

They hailed the development of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the military-technical area. The sides also noted the role of Israeli President Isaac Herzog`s visit to Azerbaijan in developing bilateral ties.