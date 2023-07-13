Baku denies lies of Armenian Foreign Minister

13 Jul. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hikmet Hajiyev refuted the statements of the Armenian Foreign Minister about the famine in Karabakh and the death of children due to the alleged "blockade" of the Lachin corridor. Children died due to the negligence of adults, and parties in restaurants make it clear that there is no hunger and food problems in the region.

It is necessary to check the facts and expose the lie, the assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said. He revealed the inconsistency of the statements made earlier by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

The RA Minister wrote that two Armenian children died in Karabakh due to the "blockade" and the "humanitarian crisis".

"According to local police, two children left unattended by their parents died in their sleep due to negligence and overheat in the car. This is nothing but hypocrisy!"

– Hikmet Khadzhiev said.

He noted that Mirzoyan by linking the work of the Lachin checkpoint with the death of children, is trying to create a false impression that there is not enough food in Karabakh.

Khadzhiev supplemented his post on the social network with a video from one of the restaurants in Khankendi, and noted that there are clearly no issues with food in the region.