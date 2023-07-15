Russia and Iran mulling joint shipping company

15 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Iran are discussing the possibility of establishing a joint shipping company, Iran’s Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

"There is a need to reinforce our ports; there is a need to strengthen the shipping fleet. Even to create a joint shipping company," the envoy said.

According to him, he just had a conversation with First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Andrey Belousov, Iran's Minister of Transport also discussed this topic with Belousov.

The envoy said that their Russian counterparts welcomed the creation of a joint shipping company.

Jalali stressed that Russia and Iran need to develop ports and link them "like railroads, because the potential for freight shipping is huge there.