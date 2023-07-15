Ancient settlement found in Abkhazia

15 Jul. 16:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian scientists found in Abkhazia the city of Gyuenos, lost in the forests. The ancient settlement is located in the Ochamchira region. Active archeological research will begin in 2024.

A number of archeological discoveries were made this year in Abkhazia. In Ochamchire, an ancient settlement was found.

"We are pleased with the results, we have obtained a lot of new material that we will process. After the field work, the material is processed in the laboratory. Thus, the new information is gathered,”

- Head of the Department of Historical and Archaeological Research of the Crimea and the Mediterranean of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Viktor Lebedinsky said.

In total, during this season, scientists discovered about two dozen unusual objects in Abkhazia. The study will continue next year.

An amazing find was made near the city of Ochamchira, where, hidden in the forest, the ancient settlement of Gyuenos is located.

According to the archaeologist, this settlement belongs to three large centers on the territory of modern Abkhazia, which in ancient times and the Middle Ages, were centers of maritime trade.

The remains of Gyuenos were discovered using modern lidar technology. Now scientists will study the material obtained, highlight areas of interest and clear ancient structures from vegetation, Lebedinsky said.