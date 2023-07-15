Fenerbahce outplayed Neftchi in St. Petersburg

15 Jul. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish team scored a goal against Azerbaijani team. The match ended with the score 1:0.

Turkish FC Fenerbahçe outplayed Azerbaijani players from FC Neftchi. The goal was scored by Bosnian Edin Dzeko.

The match took place in the Russian northern capital, where the leader of the Pari Premier Cup tournament was determined at the Smena stadium. FC Crvena Zvezda from Serbia became a winner. It has 9 points earned in three matches and three wins.

The 2nd became the St. Petersburg Zenith club with five points. On the 3rd place is FC Fenerbahçe with four points.

Who trains FC Neftchi

Recently, the head coach was replaced in FC Neftchi. Romanian specialist Adrian Mutu was appointed to the position. According to the media reports, the coach will earn €650,000 a year. The contract expires in 2025.

During his career as a player, Mutu played for the Romanian national team and Chelsea Club.