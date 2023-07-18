Azerbaijan returning internally displaced persons to liberated territories

18 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Lachin continue.

According to the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, another caravan was sent from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on July 18. At this stage, another 18 families - 73 people - moved to the city of Lachin.

Residents of the city of Lachin thanked the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani army that liberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, as many as 111 families - 424 people - were provided with permanent residence in Lachin. Moreover, a total of 23 families - 85 people - were relocated to the city on July 13.